KRUGER (Jones) Zillah Yvonne 27.9.1928 - 9.11.2019 Passed away in her 92nd year Treasured youngest daughter of Annie and Bill Jones. Sister of Zena and Jack; Clyde and Jean; Jack and Lil; Roy and Dot (All dec). Loving and devoted wife to Alan (dec). Much loved Mum to Lyn, Peter and Leonie. Mother-in-law to Gary, Maree and Geoff (dec). Dear Nan to Alysha and Chris; Darren and Lauren; Megan and Ryan; Alana and Jordan; Jacob and Charley; and Jarryd. Great Nan to Hudson, Amelia, Chase, Angus and Bump. Loved Aunty to Katy, Wendy and Rhonda.
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Nov. 12, 2019
