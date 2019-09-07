|
LODWICK Yvonne 5.11.1927 - 30.8.2019 Passed away peacefully in her home. Beloved and adored wife of Bob (dec). Dearly loved and cherished mum of Robyn (dec), Bill, Annette, John (dec) and Michelle. Forever in our hearts Your loving family Much loved Mum of Bill, Liz and family. My beautiful Mum, So loved, so cherished. Forever to live in my heart. Dancing with Dad Annette. Dearly loved Grandma of Melissa, Michael and Sam. Treasured Great Grandma of Alannah and Matty. So sadly missed In the arms of angels. Reunited with her loving husband Bob. Blessed to have such a loving mother. Forever in my heart Michelle and April. Now in the arms of those who have gone before you. Now in our hearts forever. Always much love, God Bless R.I.P. James Hogan and family.
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Sept. 7, 2019