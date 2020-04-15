Home
Winifred (Win) DANIEL


1920 - 2020
DANIEL (nee Fitzpatrick) Winifred (Win)

30/4/1920 - 11/4/2020

Loved wife of Phonse (dec.). Loved mother and mother-in-law of Terry, Maureen and Gerry, Karen and Mick, Clare and Des (dec.) Chris, Patrick and Julie. Adored by her 20 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren.

'We were lucky to have her'



A Private Funeral Service will be

held on FRIDAY (April 4).

To view the Church Service at 11am

please use the following link

https://streaming.funeralsuite.com.au/e/FrtbNT91



To view the Burial Service at 12.30pm

please use the following link https://streaming.funeralsuite.com.au/e/6CtMp5UD



No flowers by request, donations to https://blazeaid.com.au/donations/

(Helping Communities Rebuild After

Natural Disasters) will be appreciated.



Messages of condolence can be sent to [email protected]
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Apr. 15, 2020
