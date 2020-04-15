|
|
DANIEL (nee Fitzpatrick) Winifred (Win)
30/4/1920 - 11/4/2020
Loved wife of Phonse (dec.). Loved mother and mother-in-law of Terry, Maureen and Gerry, Karen and Mick, Clare and Des (dec.) Chris, Patrick and Julie. Adored by her 20 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren.
'We were lucky to have her'
A Private Funeral Service will be
held on FRIDAY (April 4).
To view the Church Service at 11am
please use the following link
https://streaming.funeralsuite.com.au/e/FrtbNT91
To view the Burial Service at 12.30pm
please use the following link https://streaming.funeralsuite.com.au/e/6CtMp5UD
No flowers by request, donations to https://blazeaid.com.au/donations/
(Helping Communities Rebuild After
Natural Disasters) will be appreciated.
Messages of condolence can be sent to [email protected]
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Apr. 15, 2020