Winefride Lucy (Win) KING

KING Winefride Lucy (Win)



Passed away on March 24, 2020 at Royal Freemasons Kangaroo Flat.



Aged 103 years.



Loving wife of Walter (Wal, dec.). Youngest sister of Pat, Peter, Frances, Lou, Jack and Agnes (all dec.).

Much loved mother of Edward (Ted), Franklin and Kevin (dec.). Dearest mother-in-law of Barbara. Special Gran to Brent and Krista.

Very much loved by her

family and all who knew her.



Gran, your extraordinary ability to always laugh and somehow find the funny side of everything will be missed forever.

Love Brent.



Rest peacefully, my precious Gran. You will always be my 'special person' - your love always made everything OK. Your smile and twinkling eyes could light up a room and there is a place in my heart that will always be filled with memories of you.

I love you Gran, Krista XX



A Private Service for Winefride will be held.
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Mar. 28, 2020
