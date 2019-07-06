|
HARTLEY Wilma Mary Mum, Old Sheila, Nan, GG. 1.7.2019 A very special lady left our family. Thank you Mum for the love you gave us and our family Fun, Laughter, Friendship. The long road has reached the river. Enjoy your time with Backy and have that dance you've waited so long for. We will hold those envelopes close to our hearts forever. Till we meet again. Your loving daughter Di and son-in-law Bruce (Mick). Love ya heaps. "Grief, I've learned, is really just love. It's all the love you want to give but cannot. All of that unspent love gathers up in the corners of your eyes, the lump in your throat, and in that hollow part of your chest. Grief is just love with no place to go." Rest in peace and love always, David, Sharon, Naomi, Tara, Lynden, Depp, Nikeah, Penn and Taya. Her face we will always see Her voice we will always hear With a thousand loving memories That are ours to hold near. Our beautiful Mum to Ray and Jan. Nan to Leah and Simon, Jared, Luke and Jenna, Kyle and Amy. GG to Sophie, Isla, Violet, Addi, Rhett, Louie and Remy. 'Love Ya Joyce'. Ma gone from our lives but never from our hearts. Love you always Mum. Grant, Miz, Harry and Tom. xxxooo A feather falls from above And a beautiful angel appears in our dreams. 'Let us always be with you Nan'. Back in the arms of your true love. Forever in our hearts. Jode, Rick, Jack, Shelby, Henry, Emily and Willow. xx Our dearest G, A little corner of our hearts is set aside for you G, as long as life and memory live, we will remember you. Love you to the moon and back your Big boy Trav, Christy, Mikayla, Isaac, Chloe, Jacob, Ava and Hank. xoxo "Such is Life"
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on July 6, 2019