Rosary
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
7:00 PM
St. Kilian's Catholic Church
161 McCrae Street
Bendigo
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
12:00 PM
St. Kilian's Catholic Church
161 McCrae Street
Bendigo
Interment
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
3:00 PM
Bendigo Lawn Cemetery
Wilma Margaret TAYLOR


1929 - 2020
Wilma Margaret TAYLOR Notice
TAYLOR Wilma Margaret Mass of Thanksgiving to celebrate the life of the late Mrs. Wilma Margaret Taylor will be offered at St. Kilian's Catholic Church, 161 McCrae Street, Bendigo TOMORROW (Thursday January 30th, 2020) commencing at 12.00 noon. At the conclusion of Mass refreshments will be provided in St. Kilian's Hall. The Funeral cortege will then proceed at 3.00pm to the Bendigo Lawn Cemetery for the Interment Service. Vigil Prayers and Rosary will be held at the above Church THIS EVENING (Wednesday January 29th, 2020) commencing at 7.00pm.



Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Jan. 29, 2020
