|
|
|
TAYLOR Wilma Margaret Mass of Thanksgiving to celebrate the life of the late Mrs. Wilma Margaret Taylor will be offered at St. Kilian's Catholic Church, 161 McCrae Street, Bendigo on THURSDAY (January 30th, 2020) commencing at 12.00 noon.
At the conclusion of Mass refreshments will be provided in St. Kilian's Hall. The Funeral cortege will then proceed at 3.00pm to the Bendigo Lawn Cemetery for the Interment Service.
Vigil Prayers and Rosary will be held at the above Church on WEDNESDAY EVENING (January 29th, 2020) commencing at 7.00pm.
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Jan. 25, 2020