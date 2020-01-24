|
|
TAYLOR Wilma Margaret 11/01/1929 - 22/01/2020
Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family.
Most dearly loved Wife of Charles (dec).
Loved and cherished Mother of Fr. Peter, Christopher and Julie, Michael, Adrian, Paul, and Catherine.
Loved and adored Gran to Matthew, Monique and Bridget.
Loved Daughter of the late William and Margaret Harrison. Loved Sister of Joan (dec), Kevin (dec) and Paula, Sr. Norma RSM, and Peter and Margaret and their families.
'Our Beautiful Mum, Treasured Forever'
Resting In God's Loving Care.
Our gratitude to the staff at St. John of God Hospital (Bendigo), St. Vincent's Private Hospital (Fitzroy) and Bendigo Hospice for their compassionate care of our Mum over the last 2 months.
Published in Bendigo Advertiser from Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, 2020