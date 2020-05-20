|
|
Wilson (nee Jenkins) Wilma Lorraine Passed away peacefully at Benetas Eaglehawk on May 16, 2020. Aged 87 years. Loved Wife of Albert (Bert) (dec.). Dearly loved Mother and Mother-in-law of Gary and Ann, Stephen and Sally, Karen and Ian Nicholson, Kerrianne and Leigh White. Adoring Nan of 13 Grandchildren and 16 Great Grandchildren. Mum and Dad reunited Loving Mum and Nana Wilma of Gary and Ann, Kellie, Sam, Louis, Milla and Elena, Scott, Taliah, Jorja, and Max, Kylie, Shaun, Riley, Ollie and Miles, Tracey, Tim, Larni and Jordan. Your family meant everything to you and you meant the world to us. Loving Mum of Stephen and Mother-in-law of Sally, Nan to Michael and James. Remembered with love. Most caring Mum and Mother-in-law of Karen and Ian. Devoted and best Nan and Great Nan to Jess, Shaun, Teish and Dayne; Zak, Laura, Darcy and Patrick; Georgie and Addi; Ben and Cam. Memories are ours to keep in our hearts. Much loved Mother of Kerrianne, Mother-in-Law of Leigh and adored Nan of Zara and Ruben. Our hearts are breaking that you are gone but we take comfort that you are holding Dad's hand again. Love you Ma, Love you Nan. 'I will stand at the door and wave you goodbye.' Xxxx A Private Funeral service will be held on Thursday, May 21 at 2.00pm. A live stream will be available at www.powerav.com.au/rpcv or www.napierpark.com.au Tributes can be sent to [email protected]
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on May 20, 2020