|
|
MCNUTT William John 'Bill' Passed away peacefully at Royal Freemasons Flora Hill on July 11th, 2019. Aged 88 Years.
Dearly loved and loving Husband of Val for 65 Years. Loving Father of Anne, Sue and Neil. Fond Father-in-law of Mike (Dec), Noel and Sarah. Loved Pop of Amy and Scott, Jon, Alex and Shea. Big Pop of Abbie, Kye, Flynn, Jaz, Nixon and Harper.
'Treasured Memories - See You Tomorrow'
Much loved elder Son of Jack and Linda McNutt (both Dec) and Brother of Bob.
The Family would like to acknowledge the care and support given to Bill by the Dr. and Staff at Royal Freemasons Flora Hill.
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on July 13, 2019