Wednesday, Apr. 22, 2020
2:00 PM
www.williamfarmer.com.au click on live video streaming. Password: 0043
William John "Bill" DUNSTAN


1937 - 2020
William John "Bill" DUNSTAN Notice
DUNSTAN William John (Bill) Peacefully at Bendigo Hospital on April 19, 2020.

In his 83rd year.

Loving father of Will, David, Ian, Ross, Rose and Matthew. Father-in-law of Gemma, Stina, James and Jo. Proud grandfather of 9 and great grandfather of 1. Dear friend and companion of Jenny and her family.



In accordance with current regulations a private funeral service will be held TODAY (Wednesday April 22) at 2 pm. If you would like to view the service live, go to www.williamfarmer.com.au click on live video streaming. Password: 0043
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Apr. 22, 2020
