DUNSTAN William John (Bill) Peacefully at Bendigo Hospital on April 19, 2020.
In his 83rd year.
Loving father of Will, David, Ian, Ross, Rose and Matthew. Father-in-law of Gemma, Stina, James and Jo. Proud grandfather of 9 and great grandfather of 1. Dear friend and companion of Jenny and her family.
In accordance with current regulations a private funeral service will be held TODAY (Wednesday April 22) at 2 pm. If you would like to view the service live, go to www.williamfarmer.com.au click on live video streaming. Password: 0043
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Apr. 22, 2020