RODGERS William (Bill) Passed away peacefully at Bendigo on 24th February 2020 with his family by his side. Dearly loved husband of Margaret, loving father of Leanne, Julie, Colin, Kaylene and their families. Loved brother of Stan and Faye. Our long journey has ended Love you always, will cherish our kisses, Your loving wife, Marg Dad you have been our inspiration in life because you achieved so much, conquered so much and fought a long hard battle for us. Dad you will forever and always be by our sides. A beautiful, strong and courageous dad and grandpa to Leanne, Geoff, Rhiannon, Shannon and Harlie and Damien, Maddie and Harry Dad, You never fail to do your best, your heart was true and tender, you simply lived for those you loved, and those you loved remember. Forever in our hearts, Julie and Paul, Ryan, Callum, Ella and partners Gone is your face we love so dear Silent is your voice we loved to hear Our hero who taught us all the importance of family, marriage and time together. Thank you for being our Dad, our Granpa . We love you and will always miss you. Go Dees Love forever Colin, Rosamunde, Rynelle, Dave, Braydan, Jess, Liam and Emily Hey Dad, What a battle you fought to stay with us for as long as you could. You took the long road home to prepare us for this moment. Now in spirit travelling with us. Kaylene, Alan, Blake and Alex
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Feb. 26, 2020