PASCOE Wayne Charles 18/11/1962 - 23/10/2019 Beloved Son of Margaret and Charlie (dec.). Brother and Brother-in-law of Julie and Wayne Robins, Uncle of Phil, Daniel, Rebecca, Travis and their families. Partner of Sandy. At peace now with Dad Gone but not forgotten. Wayne, Knowing how much you fought, I know it's ok to miss you, I know it's ok to cry, Just know I'll never forget you, This isn't a permanent goodbye. I'll hold onto our memories, Until this life is done. Sam xx
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Nov. 2, 2019