JAREMCZUK Wasyl (Bill) Passed away peacefully on 10th January 2020 aged 96 years at Bupa Bendigo. Beloved Husband of Anna (dec.) Loving Father of Sons Michael and Broni. Loving Father-in-law to Miriam Loving Grandfather to Simon, Michael, Natasha, and Leslie. Loving Great Grandfather to Rory, Kayla; Alexander, Sophie; Amelia and Ethan. At peace reunited with his beloved Anna. Forever in our hearts. May he rest in peace. The family wish to thank the staff at Bupa Bendigo for the professional care, love and kindness to Father.
