Home
Services
Mulqueen Family Funeral Directors
15/21-25 Bridge Street
Bendigo, Victoria 3550
(03) 5443 4455
Service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
2:00 PM
Mulqueen Family Funeral Directors
15/21-25 Bridge Street
Bendigo, Victoria 3550
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Walter HAMBLIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Walter Allen HAMBLIN


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Walter Allen HAMBLIN Notice
HAMBLIN Walter Allen

05.01.1935 - 04.12.2019



Passed away peacefully in Bendigo.

Loved 2nd son of Horace and Doris (both dec.)

Loved brother of Arthur, Audrey, Robbin (dec.), Geoffrey, Wendy, Jill, Helen (dec.) and Janice.



Beloved husband of Nancy. Dearly loved father of Jennifer and Neil, Ian and Jen.

Loving Pa of Rodney, Sarah, Brent, Nathan, Joshua and Brianna.

Loving Great Pa of Milla, Jax, Karter, Bailey, Harlyn and Amora.

Reunited with Lorraine.



Loved by all of us, now peacefully sleeping.



A Service to celebrate and honour the life of Mr. Walter Allen HAMBLIN in the Mulqueen Family Chapel, 15-25 Bridge Street, Bendigo on FRIDAY (December 13) at 2:00pm.



The funeral cortege will leave at the conclusion of the Service for the Kangaroo Flat Lawn Cemetery.
Published in Bendigo Advertiser from Dec. 7 to Dec. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Walter's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -