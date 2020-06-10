|
COLLIER Victor William 23.4.1928 - 6.6.2020 Passed away peacefully at Bendigo Hospice. Loved and loving husband of Merle (dec.) and Shirley. Loved father of Jennifer (dec.), Paul and Vanessa, Janice, Andrew and Rhonda. Loved step-father of Lyndell and Jason (Broad), Tim and Karen Archbold. Loved Pa to Samuel and Kelly, Rebecca, Elizabeth and Dave, Tara, Benjamin and Avalon; Erica and Daniel; Eleanor, Lucy and Abigail. Great Pa to William and Isaac. Due to current restrictions a private service will be held on Friday 12th June at 10.00am in the Kangaroo Flat Baptist Church. To join us via live stream please go to www.mafunerals.com.au and click on live stream on the home page. A burial service will be held for Vic at the Echuca Cemetery at 2.00pm. To leave your name or message in Vic's condolence book please send your email to [email protected] or phone 5447 0927.
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on June 10, 2020