DELANY Vicky Marie
Passed away peacefully in Bendigo on November 8, 2019 aged 62 years.
Loved and loving wife of Geoff (dec.) for 30 years. Beloved mother of Corinne, Dale and Geoffrey.
In Dad's arms again
Forever in our hearts and sadly missed
A Service of Thanksgiving for the life of the late Mrs. Vicky Marie DELANY will be offered at St Mary's Catholic Church, Ebden Street, Heathcote on FRIDAY (November 15) at 11:00am.
The funeral cortege will leave at the conclusion of the service for the Heathcote Lawn Cemetery.
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Nov. 13, 2019