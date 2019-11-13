Home
Services
Service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
St Mary's Catholic Church
Ebden Street
Heathcote
View Map
Funeral
Following Services
Heathcote Lawn Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Vicky DELANY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vicky Marie DELANY

Add a Memory
Vicky Marie DELANY Notice
DELANY Vicky Marie

Passed away peacefully in Bendigo on November 8, 2019 aged 62 years.

Loved and loving wife of Geoff (dec.) for 30 years. Beloved mother of Corinne, Dale and Geoffrey.

In Dad's arms again

Forever in our hearts and sadly missed



A Service of Thanksgiving for the life of the late Mrs. Vicky Marie DELANY will be offered at St Mary's Catholic Church, Ebden Street, Heathcote on FRIDAY (November 15) at 11:00am.



The funeral cortege will leave at the conclusion of the service for the Heathcote Lawn Cemetery.
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Nov. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vicky's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -