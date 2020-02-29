Home
Verna Olga PAY


1920 - 2020
Verna Olga PAY Notice
PAY (nee Smith) Verna Olga Born 31-12-1920, passed away 27-2-2020.

Last remaining child of Ruby and Tom Smith (Both Dec.)

Loved and Loving wife of Arthur (Dec.)

Adored mum of Bruce, David, Kevin (Dec.), Merilyn and Caroline.

Treasured mother in-law of Pam (Dec.), Peter and Dale.

Cherished Grandma of Gavin, Anthony, Zac, Adam, Orry, Lakarra, Tayo and families.

Great Grandma of 11, and Great, Great Grandma of 3.



For Funeral Arrangments please see later edition.
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Feb. 29, 2020
