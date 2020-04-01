Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Venetia HOGAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Venetia "Vennie" HOGAN

Add a Memory
Venetia "Vennie" HOGAN Notice
HOGAN Venetia (Vennie) Passed away peacefully on March 28, 2020 in Bendigo. Dearly beloved Wife of the late Jim. Loved Mother and Mother-in-law of Dorothy and Neil (dec.) Charity, Kerrie and Terry Kelly. Treasured Grandmother of Melissa and Mark, Jason (dec.) and Fiona, Kim and Matthew, Luke and Steph, Renee and Vin. Great Grandmother of Chelsea, Alyssa, Jamieson, Charlotte, Ophelia, Payton and Lenox. Great Great Grandmother of Amity and Levi. Will be sadly missed although loved and remembered every day. At peace and reunited with Jim. Will always be in our hearts. A Private Funeral service will be held.
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Apr. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Venetia's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -