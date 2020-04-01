|
HOGAN Venetia (Vennie) Passed away peacefully on March 28, 2020 in Bendigo. Dearly beloved Wife of the late Jim. Loved Mother and Mother-in-law of Dorothy and Neil (dec.) Charity, Kerrie and Terry Kelly. Treasured Grandmother of Melissa and Mark, Jason (dec.) and Fiona, Kim and Matthew, Luke and Steph, Renee and Vin. Great Grandmother of Chelsea, Alyssa, Jamieson, Charlotte, Ophelia, Payton and Lenox. Great Great Grandmother of Amity and Levi. Will be sadly missed although loved and remembered every day. At peace and reunited with Jim. Will always be in our hearts. A Private Funeral service will be held.
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Apr. 1, 2020