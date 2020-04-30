Home
Valerie Evelyn CLANCY

Valerie Evelyn CLANCY Notice
CLANCY Valerie Evelyn



Passed away peacefully aged 84

on 29 April 2020.

Loved and loving wife of Bill (dec.) and dearly loved mum to Bill, Greg, Michael, John, Louise, Patrick, Jenny and Daniel and mother-in-law to Alice, Bibi, Gayle and Jenny. Adored by her grandchildren James, Cheyenne, Jasmine, Ronan, Caleb, Lachlan, Grace, Elijah, Sarah and Kirk and their partners and extended family.



Our deep gratitude to the staff of Bethlehem Home for the Aged, Bendigo.



Artistic, funny, cheeky and so kind. Forever in our hearts.



A Private Funeral Service will be held.



Messages of condolence can be sent to [email protected]
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Apr. 30, 2020
