Valda Edith MICHEEL

Valda Edith MICHEEL Notice
Micheel Valda Edith Passed away peacefully at Bethlehem, Bendigo on 18th December 2019 at age 96. Dearly loved wife of John (dec.) Loving mother of Ken, mother-in-law of Leonie, grandmother to Kylie, Jaun, Hannah and Rhiana and great grandmother to Luka, Tahli, Taylah and Jamisen. She will always hold a special place in our hearts In accordance with Valda's wishes, a private funeral service was held on 24th December 2019 at the Runnymede Cemetery. Merritt Funeral Services 5825 1651
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Dec. 26, 2019
