Micheel Valda Edith Passed away peacefully at Bethlehem, Bendigo on 18th December 2019 at age 96. Dearly loved wife of John (dec.) Loving mother of Ken, mother-in-law of Leonie, grandmother to Kylie, Jaun, Hannah and Rhiana and great grandmother to Luka, Tahli, Taylah and Jamisen. She will always hold a special place in our hearts In accordance with Valda's wishes, a private funeral service was held on 24th December 2019 at the Runnymede Cemetery. Merritt Funeral Services 5825 1651
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Dec. 26, 2019