Kings Funerals
130 Bellarine Highway
Newcomb, Victoria 3219
(03) 5248 3444
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
11:30 AM
Kings Funerals
130 Bellarine Highway
Newcomb, Victoria 3219
View Map
Ursula Margarita BANDROWSKI

Ursula Margarita BANDROWSKI Notice
BANDROWSKI Ursula Margarita Ursula passed away peacefully, surrounded by the love of her family, at The Hospice, Bendigo Health, on November 11, 2019, aged 92 years. Dearly loved wife of Michal (dec.) for 65 years. Caring and devoted Mother of Henry and Gail, Richard and Linda, and Helen; much loved Omi of Blake, Jaymie, Luke (dec.), Kate and Jane; Great-Grandmother to seven. A gentle, beautiful lady - precious memories of you will last forever.



Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Nov. 16, 2019
 Back to today's Notices
