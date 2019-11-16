|
BANDROWSKI Ursula Margarita Ursula passed away peacefully, surrounded by the love of her family, at The Hospice, Bendigo Health, on November 11, 2019, aged 92 years. Dearly loved wife of Michal (dec.) for 65 years. Caring and devoted Mother of Henry and Gail, Richard and Linda, and Helen; much loved Omi of Blake, Jaymie, Luke (dec.), Kate and Jane; Great-Grandmother to seven. A gentle, beautiful lady - precious memories of you will last forever.
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Nov. 16, 2019