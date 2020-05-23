Home
Una (Matheson) TRAHAIR


1922 - 2020
Una (Matheson) TRAHAIR Notice
TRAHAIR Una Matheson Passed away peacefully at Bentley's Aged Care on May 20, 2020 to join her beloved Max.

Aged 97 years

A loving and very dearly loved wife of Max (dec.) and adored by her nieces and nephews.

An extraordinary life, always positive, thoughtful and so appreciative of everyone and everything. A wonderful lady, greatly admired and remembered fondly by her family.

Forever in our hearts



Due to current regulations a Private Funeral Service will be held.
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on May 23, 2020
