TRAHAIR Una Matheson Passed away peacefully at Bentley's Aged Care on May 20, 2020 to join her beloved Max.
Aged 97 years
A loving and very dearly loved wife of Max (dec.) and adored by her nieces and nephews.
An extraordinary life, always positive, thoughtful and so appreciative of everyone and everything. A wonderful lady, greatly admired and remembered fondly by her family.
Forever in our hearts
Due to current regulations a Private Funeral Service will be held.
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on May 23, 2020