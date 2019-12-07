Home
William Farmer
151 McCrae Street Bendigo
Bendigo, Victoria 3550
(03) 5441 5577
Service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
1:00 PM
William Farmer Victoria Street Chapel
12 Victoria St.
Eaglehawk
Trefor Rees HUGHES


1945 - 2019
Trefor Rees HUGHES Notice
HUGHES Trefor Rees 03/04/1945 - 05/12/2019 Beloved partner of Elisabeth (Lis) Allan. Loving memories Dearly loved brother of Bev and Keith (dec.). Loved and respected uncle of John, Matthew, Andrew and their families. Sweet peace the gift of God's love We sometimes are blest with having someone in our lives, where the relationship becomes more than merely a brother or an uncle. We were so fortunate that this was what we had. Dafyd, Lyn, Barry, Nikki, Sonia, Vanessa, Carolyn and families. Irreplaceable in our lives. He led by example, a caring family man of honesty and integrity. We were so privileged to have such a brother and uncle. -Nancy and Ray Williams, Rohan (dec.), Stuart, Lynda and Alison Special memories Dearly loved brother of Rhonda brother-in-law of Kevin, uncle to Travis, Karen, Chad, Danielle and their families. We will never forget you and we know we have been blessed to have you as a brother because you were one of the best.
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Dec. 7, 2019
