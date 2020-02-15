Home
Tracey Leanne BARNETT

Tracey Leanne BARNETT Notice
BARNETT (Jarvis) Tracey Leanne 22:11:1959 - 10:02:2020 at Orbost Dearly loved youngest daughter of Keith and Kath Jarvis (both dec), Treasured little sister of Les(dec), Terry,Norm(dec),Maureen(Penhall), Shirley (Morgan),Dianne (Andrea) and Peter (dec) Loved wife of Jim, treasured Mum of Joel and Claire, mother in-law to Shannon and Steve, dear,dear Nanny to Harley May the winds of love blow softly And whisper for you to hear That we'll always love and miss you And wish that you were here
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Feb. 15, 2020
