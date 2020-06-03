Home
Timothy Robert "Timmy" DORROUGH

Dorrough Timothy Robert (Timmy) Treasured son of Sue and Robert. Proudest ever father of Tiana and Anatalyah. Adored Brother of Bek and Brother-in-law of Sam. Mighty Uncle to Levi and Patty. We are so saddened to tell you that Timmy passed away early Saturday morning as a result of a tragic accident. He was 40 years of age, with his whole life ahead of him. A Private Funeral by invitation will be held at Napier Park Funerals. Please see Saturday's paper for pending details.
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on June 3, 2020
