|
|
TIM FISCHER AC The Aspire Cultural and Charitable Foundation offers its deepest sympathies and prayers for the late Tim Fischer AC, a Patron of the Foundation. Mr Fischer was recognised as a national treasure and exemplification of Catholic and human values in his service to the Australian and NSW Governments, including as the first resident Australian Ambassador to the Holy See. He will be missed greatly by his many friends and family, who we also keep in our prayers, especially his widow, Judy, and sons, Harrison and Dominic.
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Aug. 24, 2019