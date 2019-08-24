Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Tim FISCHER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tim FISCHER

Add a Memory
Tim FISCHER Notice
TIM FISCHER AC The Aspire Cultural and Charitable Foundation offers its deepest sympathies and prayers for the late Tim Fischer AC, a Patron of the Foundation. Mr Fischer was recognised as a national treasure and exemplification of Catholic and human values in his service to the Australian and NSW Governments, including as the first resident Australian Ambassador to the Holy See. He will be missed greatly by his many friends and family, who we also keep in our prayers, especially his widow, Judy, and sons, Harrison and Dominic.



logo
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Aug. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Tim's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.