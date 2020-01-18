Home
DEWHURST Thomas Gordon 7/3/1925 - 13/1/2020. Passed away peacefully in his sleep at the age of 94 after a wonderful day of family visits. Beloved Husband of Linda for 71 years. Much loved Father and Father-in-law of Anthony and Sylvia, Elizabeth and Dennis, Jennifer and John, Neville and Joy, Neil and Evelyne. Adored Grandfather of David and Jacqui; Kim, Jason, Nicole and Bree; Mark, Andrew and Michael; and Beryl. Great Grandfather of Aria and Abby. He created a lifetime of family memories. Forever in our hearts.
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Jan. 18, 2020
