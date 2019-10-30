|
SLOOT Theodora Henrietta "Dora" Peacefully at Bethlehem on October 28, 2019. In her 93rd year. Beloved wife of the late Louis. Loving mother of Carla, Jacki, Leonie and Louis, mother-in-law of Nigel, Rob, Ken and Julie. Loved oma to Paul, Gail, Angela, Cameron, Alex, Jay and Leigh. Old oma to Zac, Logan, Macy, April and Lily. Also loved by Brendan, Belle, Taz and Neil. To the world she was but one, but to us she was the world. Private Cremation.
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Oct. 30, 2019