Thelma Ruth GOODBODY


1931 - 2020
Thelma Ruth GOODBODY Notice
GOODBODY (nee Brereton) Thelma Ruth Peacefully at Bendigo Hospital on April 29, 2020.

In her 90th year

Beloved wife of the late Jack. Loving mother of Lynette and Bruce (both dec.), John and Margaret, David, Julie (dec.) and Jeff. Adoring nana Thel of 10 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.

In Gods care

Special thanks to the emergency staff at Bendigo Hosptial.



In accordance with current regulations a Private Funeral Service will be held on TUESDAY (May 5) at 10.30 am. If you would like to view the service go to:

www.williamfarmer.com.au/thelmagoodbody
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on May 2, 2020
