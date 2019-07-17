|
BEER Thelma Lillian 5/4/1937 - 17/7/2016 Mum, another year has passed since your horrible passing, but the fond memories never fade of your kind nature and beautiful smile. My loving Mum will always be in my heart and mind. Love Kev xxx A lot has changed since we lost you Mum, but the heartache is still the same. Not a day goes by that I don't think of you. I miss our drives, our chats and that little giggle that made you weak at the knees. Always loved - Glenys xxx Our beautiful Mum, we miss you now, our hearts are sore, as time goes by we miss you more. Your loving smile, your gentle face, no one can fill your vacant place. Love always, Helen, Craig and kids xxx
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on July 17, 2019