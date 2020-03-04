|
|
POOLE Tex Harold James 15/5/1926 - 28/2/2020 Peacefully, at home. Loved Son of Fanny and Harold Poole of Fenton's Creek. Beloved Husband of Vera (dec.). A kind and thoughtful man, who enjoyed restoring old cars and engines, watching tennis and AFL, Christmas buffets, and above all, happy times with his family. Dearly loved Father, Grandfather and Great-Grandfather - Kaye and Mark, Laura and Gert, Elodie and Ottilia, and Alex. Jenny and Neil, Tim, Kate and Mark, Jack and Tom, and James and Carly. Carolyn, Beth and Anthony, Freddie and Charlie, Jeremy andTeresa and Harry, and Anthony. Andrew and Janine, Oliver, Thomas and Hamish.
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Mar. 4, 2020