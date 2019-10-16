|
SUDIRO Teresa Mass of Thanksgiving to celebrate the life of the late Mrs. Teresa SUDIRO will be held at the Sacred Heart Cathedral, Wattle Street, Bendigo on FRIDAY (October 18th, 2019) commencing at 1.00pm. The Funeral cortege will leave at the conclusion of Mass for the Bendigo Lawn Cemetery.
Vigil Prayers and Rosary will be held at the Bendigo Funeral Centre Chapel, 29 Miller Street, Bendigo TOMORROW EVENING (Thursday October 17th, 2019) commencing at 7.00pm.
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Oct. 16, 2019