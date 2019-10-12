|
|
SUDIRO Teresa Passed away peacefully at Bethlehem Aged Care, Bendigo on October 10th, 2019.
Aged 94 Years.
Dearly loved Wife of the late Gelmino (Gerry). Loved Mother of George (Dec) and Luisa (Lethlean). Loved Mother-in-law of Tony. Loved and Loving Nonna of Sean, and Ryan.
Forever in our memory Nonna.
Love Sean and Yashinta.
Nonna, we love you and love doesn't end.
Love Ryan and Kate.
Cara Mamma, nei nostri cuori rimarrai sempre amata e ricordata. Addio Mamma.
'A little corner of our Heart
is set aside for you.
As long as life and memory live
we will remember you.'
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Oct. 12, 2019