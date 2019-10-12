Home
Sylvia Emma May BUSHBY


1934 - 2019
Sylvia Emma May BUSHBY Notice
BUSHBY Sylvia Emma May Peacefully at Scottvale Aged Care, Dandenong on October 5, 2019.

Loving Wife to Howard (dec).

Loving Mother of Jimmy, Bobby, Ronny and Billy. Loving Grandmother of 12 and Great Grandmother of 13 Children.

Thank you for a lifetime of unconditional love, kindness, and unwavering support.

We all have our memories that will be kept, to love and cherish and never forget.



The Thelander family are deeply saddened by the passing of Sylvia Bushby. She was a much loved and respected member of our family and will forever be in our hearts.
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Oct. 12, 2019
