HYWOOD Sydney Edward Passed away peacefully at home on 24th January, 2020. Aged 83 years Dearly loved Husband of Lorraine. Loved Father of Peter, Tony (dec.), David & Scott. Father-in-Law of Nerolli & Kelli. Cherished Pop of Roxanne, Tarelle, Tarlia, Toneya, Tynan, Alex, Jack, Tara, Angus, Chris, Mitchell, Saxon and Ziara. Great Pop of Lachlan, Taj, Avary, Curtis, Chilli, Donny, Charlotte, Jackson & Alexis. A man, all sons and grandchildren wanted to be, and a man Lorraine loved to adore. Thankyou for loving and caring for your family, we hope you rest easy knowing your legacy continues to grow. "Loved you yesterday, love you still. Always have, always will.
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Jan. 25, 2020