Home
Services
William Sheahan Funerals
Murradoc Rd
Drysdale, Victoria 3222
03 52513477
Resources
More Obituaries for Sydney HYWOOD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sydney Edward HYWOOD

Add a Memory
Sydney Edward HYWOOD Notice
HYWOOD Sydney Edward Passed away peacefully at home on 24th January, 2020. Aged 83 years Dearly loved Husband of Lorraine. Loved Father of Peter, Tony (dec.), David & Scott. Father-in-Law of Nerolli & Kelli. Cherished Pop of Roxanne, Tarelle, Tarlia, Toneya, Tynan, Alex, Jack, Tara, Angus, Chris, Mitchell, Saxon and Ziara. Great Pop of Lachlan, Taj, Avary, Curtis, Chilli, Donny, Charlotte, Jackson & Alexis. A man, all sons and grandchildren wanted to be, and a man Lorraine loved to adore. Thankyou for loving and caring for your family, we hope you rest easy knowing your legacy continues to grow. "Loved you yesterday, love you still. Always have, always will.
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Jan. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sydney's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -