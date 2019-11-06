Home
Services
Bendigo Funerals
29 Miller Street
Bendigo, Victoria 3554
(03) 5444 0400
Resources
More Obituaries for Susie COLEMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susie COLEMAN

Susie COLEMAN Notice
COLEMAN (nee Webb) Susie A Service of Thanksgiving to celebrate the life of the late Ms. Susie COLEMAN will be held at Holy Trinity Anglican Church, 14 Keck Street, Flora Hill on TUESDAY (November 12th, 2019) commencing at 12.00 noon. Light Refreshments will be provided at the Church after the Service.

A Private Cremation will be held.

As per Susie's request please wear bright colours to create 'A sea of colour' in her memory.

No Flowers by Request. In lieu please consider a donation to Brain Cancer Research: Cure Brain Cancer Foundation. Envelopes will be available at the Service or donate online at curebraincancer.org.au/donations



logo
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Nov. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Susie's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -