COLEMAN (nee Webb) Susie A Service of Thanksgiving to celebrate the life of the late Ms. Susie COLEMAN will be held at Holy Trinity Anglican Church, 14 Keck Street, Flora Hill on TUESDAY (November 12th, 2019) commencing at 12.00 noon. Light Refreshments will be provided at the Church after the Service.
A Private Cremation will be held.
As per Susie's request please wear bright colours to create 'A sea of colour' in her memory.
No Flowers by Request. In lieu please consider a donation to Brain Cancer Research: Cure Brain Cancer Foundation. Envelopes will be available at the Service or donate online at curebraincancer.org.au/donations
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Nov. 6, 2019