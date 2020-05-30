Home
Tuesday, Jun. 2, 2020
12:00 PM
to view the service live, go to: www.williamfarmer.com.au
Password will be: 0052
Stuart John FARRAR


1928 - 2020
Stuart John FARRAR Notice
FARRAR Stuart John Passed away peacefully at Bendigo Health on May 26, 2020. Aged 91 years. Loved son of Tom and Mary (both dec.). Dearly loved husband of Avis. Devoted father and father-in-law of Brett, Max and Jenny, Kaylene. Poppy to 6 grandchildren and great Pop to 10 great grandchildren. A man who loved life, and family above all. In accordance with current regulations of 50 mourners, the Funeral Service will be held on TUESDAY (June 2) at 12pm. If you would like to view the service live, go to: www.williamfarmer.com.au Password will be: 0052



Published in Bendigo Advertiser on May 30, 2020
