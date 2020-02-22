|
TIMPERLEY Steven Brent 17/5/62 - 17/02/20 Sadly announcing the passing of Steven. Survived by Wife Annette, children Jamie, Ben, Cloe, Linc and Angus, Mother Georgena and Sister Francine. Just as you lived each day with style and charisma, you left this world in the same way. In your 3 piece suits, immaculate presentation and debonair appearance you opitomised the phrase, "Tall Dark and Handsome." He was a man who loved life and made every person he came in contact with feel very special. Steven had a short battle with cancer which took him all too soon from us all. We celebrate his life, with this memorial, and thank God that Steven is now in His love and care.
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Feb. 22, 2020