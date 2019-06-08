|
|
PIEPER Stanley Neville Passed away peacefully on Tuesday 4th June, 2019 Aged 92 Loved husband of Mary ( dec ) for 65 years Devoted and loving Dad to Neville, Jenny, Ken, Brett and Dean Devoted and loving father in law to Alison, Colin, Ali, Meaghan and Jo Adored Grandad / GaGa to 13 Adored Great Grandad / Great GaGa to 7 Forever in our hearts Those we love don't fade away, They walk beside us every day. Our Dad and Grandad who is no longer in our lives but will be in our hearts forever, we will always remember you. Thank you for sharing with us special times. Rest peacefully Loved always by Neville and Alison, Daniel and Lee, Nicholas and Sarah, Leo, Toby, Ryan and Tamara . Our dear Dad, Grandad and GaGa, it's time for you to rest. You have always worked so hard to provide for us, passing on your valuable life lessons, for which we will be forever grateful. Treasured memories are in our hearts, now with Mum again. xx Loved always Jenny and Colin, Laura, Suda and Neisha, Bradley, Amanda, Jordan and Madden, Matthew, Sharnie, Evie and Charlie xxx The things we feel so deeply are the hardest things to say, you will always be remembered in a very special way. A loved and cherished Dad and Grandad to Ken, Ali, Elodie, Corbin and Darcie. Tell Mama we miss her so much. A life well lived, a rest well earned. Thanks for the lifetime of memories, playing Santa and for your creativity of making things. We will never forget you for all your help and support. Together with Mum again. Love always Brett, Meaghan, Mitch and Ben A wonderful long hard working life that has certainly earned a good long rest. Sleep peacefully Dad and thanks for all you were to us. Give Mama a big cuddle from us all. Loved by Dean, Jo, Maddy & Beth xxxxoooo
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on June 8, 2019