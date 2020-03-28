Home
Stan BRAIN


1927 - 2020
BRAIN Stan 11/8/1927 - 24/3/2020 Gone Bowling! Very much loved husband of Josie (dec.). Loved dad, Pa and Great Pa of Peter, Lyndal, Greg and their families. Our legend! Forever in our hearts! A private family service has been held for Stan at the Castlemaine Cemetery. You may wish to leave your name in the condolence book, to let Stan's family know that they are in your thoughts during this difficult time. To do this please either email your name to [email protected] or phone our office on 5470 5951.



Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Mar. 28, 2020
