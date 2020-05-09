|
HIGGINS Shirley May 31.3.1935 - 1.5.2020 "Now at Rest" Beloved Wife of Ray (dec.). Adored Mother of Vicki, Russell and Steven, and Mother-in-law to Bernard, Edna and Angela. Devoted Nan to Jarred, Kimberley, Jessie, Baden, Alexandra, Stephanie, Jake and Madeline, and their partners Carly, Travis, Katherine, Harley, Aaron and Matilda. Proud Great Nan to Liam, Jordy, Lara, Kaidyn, Wyatt, Kalani and Emelia. Until we meet again, in our thoughts and hearts you will remain. We are all so very proud to have been able to call you ours and we will love you today and always xoxo A Private Funeral service has been held. Donations in memory of Shirley can be made to the Bendigo Palliative Care Unit. Tributes can be sent to [email protected]
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on May 9, 2020