Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley COLLINS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Margaret (WHITE) COLLINS

Notice Condolences

Shirley Margaret (WHITE) COLLINS Notice
COLLINS (nee White) Shirley Margaret Peacefully at Inglewood on May 29, 2019. Aged 87 years Dearly beloved Wife of Don (dec.). Dearly loved Mother and Mother-in-law of Anne and John Maitland, David and Sue. Dear Nanny Shirl of Alexander and Claudia, Andrew and Gretta Collins, Claudia, William, and Jack Maitland. Adoring Great-Grandmother of Maisie Collins. Dearly loved only child of Alexander and Margaret White (both dec.), late of Bridgewater. Thank you to the Staff of Inglewood Aged Care for your devotion to Don and Shirley. Mum and Dad Reunited
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on June 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.