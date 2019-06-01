|
COLLINS (nee White) Shirley Margaret Peacefully at Inglewood on May 29, 2019. Aged 87 years Dearly beloved Wife of Don (dec.). Dearly loved Mother and Mother-in-law of Anne and John Maitland, David and Sue. Dear Nanny Shirl of Alexander and Claudia, Andrew and Gretta Collins, Claudia, William, and Jack Maitland. Adoring Great-Grandmother of Maisie Collins. Dearly loved only child of Alexander and Margaret White (both dec.), late of Bridgewater. Thank you to the Staff of Inglewood Aged Care for your devotion to Don and Shirley. Mum and Dad Reunited
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on June 1, 2019