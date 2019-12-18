Home
William Farmer
151 McCrae Street Bendigo
Bendigo, Victoria 3550
(03) 5441 5577
Shirley Jean KIRBY


1926 - 2019
Shirley Jean KIRBY Notice
KIRBY (nee Tappe) Shirley Jean 24/01/1926 - 15/12/2019

'Reunited with Dad and Den'



Beloved wife of Len (dec.), loving and much loved mother of Dennis (dec.), Glenda and Suzanne. Loved mum-in-law to Heather, Doug and Ian. Very special Gran and Grandma to Matthew and Narelle, Mark, Kim and Kylie, Adam and Jade. Great granny to Brooke, Anais and Luka, Luke, Macey and Tate, Ruby and Lila, and Sam. A lovely friend to Kristyn, Jane, Michael, Nadine, Michelle and Shaun.



Peacefully sleeping
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Dec. 18, 2019
