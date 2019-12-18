|
KIRBY (nee Tappe) Shirley Jean 24/01/1926 - 15/12/2019
'Reunited with Dad and Den'
Beloved wife of Len (dec.), loving and much loved mother of Dennis (dec.), Glenda and Suzanne. Loved mum-in-law to Heather, Doug and Ian. Very special Gran and Grandma to Matthew and Narelle, Mark, Kim and Kylie, Adam and Jade. Great granny to Brooke, Anais and Luka, Luke, Macey and Tate, Ruby and Lila, and Sam. A lovely friend to Kristyn, Jane, Michael, Nadine, Michelle and Shaun.
Peacefully sleeping
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Dec. 18, 2019