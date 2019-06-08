|
ANTHONY Sandra Dearly loved and cherished wife of David and mother of Mia and Lily. Adored daughter of Dorothy and Lloyd Neale. Sister and sister-in-law of Deb and Glenn, Trevor and Hayley and Glenn. Daughter-in-law of Glenys and Philip Anthony and sister-in-law of Nick and Sonia, Michael and Maria. Special auntie to her nieces and nephews.
Sange brought a world of love, laughter and care to all those around her and we will miss and love her forever.
For funeral details, please see later paper.
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on June 8, 2019