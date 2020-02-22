|
|
BLUNDELL (nee Cameron) Ruth Mary 17/12/1922 - 12/2/2020
Called to her heavenly home. With steadfast love, wife to Keith (dec.), mother to Peter and David, step-mother ro Rodney, Judy and Libby, Granny to 11 grandchildren, Gran Gran to 18 great grandchildren, Aunty, faithful friend and Mothercraft Nurse to many.
Relatives and friends are invited to a short service of thanksgiving for 97 wonderful years and interment of ashes to be held MONDAY WEEK (March 2) at 11am at St Paul's Anglican Church, Ringwood.
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Feb. 22, 2020