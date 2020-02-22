Home
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
11:00 AM
St Paul's Anglican Church
Ringwood
Ruth Mary BLUNDELL


1922 - 2020
Ruth Mary BLUNDELL Notice
BLUNDELL (nee Cameron) Ruth Mary 17/12/1922 - 12/2/2020

Called to her heavenly home. With steadfast love, wife to Keith (dec.), mother to Peter and David, step-mother ro Rodney, Judy and Libby, Granny to 11 grandchildren, Gran Gran to 18 great grandchildren, Aunty, faithful friend and Mothercraft Nurse to many.



Relatives and friends are invited to a short service of thanksgiving for 97 wonderful years and interment of ashes to be held MONDAY WEEK (March 2) at 11am at St Paul's Anglican Church, Ringwood.
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Feb. 22, 2020
