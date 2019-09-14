Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Rosemarie GAY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosemarie Ann GAY

Add a Memory
Rosemarie Ann GAY Notice
GAY Rosemarie Ann Passed away peacefully on September 11, 2019. Aged 76 years Dearly loved Wife of David Gay (dec.). Loved and loving Mother and Mother-in-law to Marie and Roger, Tina and Des, Ricky and Gill. Cherished Grandmother to Bekki, Ashleigh, Ricky, Tyler, Oliver, Hannah, Brad, Joel, Dom, and Alicia. Adored Great-Grandmother of Austin, Parker, and Griffin. 'You brought so much love and happiness to the lives of all those you touched' R.I.P. The family wish to express their sincere gratitude to all the staff at Royal Freemasons Aged Care facility, Kangaroo Flat, and to Doctor Mamun at Tristar, Kangaroo Flat.
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Sept. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rosemarie's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.