|
|
GAY Rosemarie Ann Passed away peacefully on September 11, 2019. Aged 76 years Dearly loved Wife of David Gay (dec.). Loved and loving Mother and Mother-in-law to Marie and Roger, Tina and Des, Ricky and Gill. Cherished Grandmother to Bekki, Ashleigh, Ricky, Tyler, Oliver, Hannah, Brad, Joel, Dom, and Alicia. Adored Great-Grandmother of Austin, Parker, and Griffin. 'You brought so much love and happiness to the lives of all those you touched' R.I.P. The family wish to express their sincere gratitude to all the staff at Royal Freemasons Aged Care facility, Kangaroo Flat, and to Doctor Mamun at Tristar, Kangaroo Flat.
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Sept. 14, 2019