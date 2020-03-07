|
|
MCHARDY Ronald 'Ron' Passed away peacefully at Bendigo on March 4th, 2020. Aged 95 years.
Dearly loved Husband of Alma.
Loved Father of Donny (Dec), Glenys, Gayle and Kaye.
'Death will not part us or distance divide
forever and always you will be by my side'
- Alma
Our thoughts are always with you,
your place no one will fill.
In life we loved you dearly,
in death we love you still.
Loved Father of Don (Dec) and Janine. Pa of Kelli and Jessica. Great Pa of Chloe, Alexander and Ella. Great Great Pa of Hunter.
May the winds of love blow softly
and whisper for you to hear,
that we will love and remember you
and forever keep you near.
Father of Glenys and John (Dec). Pa of Louisa and Mark. Great Pa of Shae, Jack, Harley and Beau.
Thank you for the years we shared,
The love you gave, the way you cared.
In our hearts you'll always stay,
Loved and remembered every day.
Loving Father of Gayle. Pa to Cade, Quinton and Rona. Great Pa to Seth, Tyrone and Sienna.
You had a smile for everyone,
you had a heart of gold.
You left the sweetest memories,
for all of us to hold.
Loving Father of Kaye. Father-in-law of Reg. Pa of Kendal and Aaron, Chelsea and Pete. Great Pa of Ava, and Dyl.
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Mar. 7, 2020