Ronald Joseph "Ron" ELLIOTT


1929 - 2019
Ronald Joseph "Ron" ELLIOTT Notice
ELLIOTT Ronald Joseph "Ron" 01/11/1929 - 10/11/2019

Dearly loved husband of June for 65 years. Loving father and father-in-law of Kerry and Ivan, Robyn and Steven, Maxine and Wayne. Cherished grandpa to Jarrod (dec.), Melissa and Justin, Blair, Paige (USA), Tyler, Laura and Connor. Great grandpa of Emily, Levi and Zoe.



A special person, a special face,

A special someone we cannot replace.



Our sincere thankyou to the staff at Royal Freemasons, Kangaroo Flat and Dr. Manjula for all their wonderful care.
Published in Bendigo Advertiser from Nov. 13 to Nov. 16, 2019
