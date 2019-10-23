|
GOODWIN Baby Romeo Miller 7/5/2019 - 21/10/2019 We are so incredibly sad to tell you all that our Beautiful Son, Romeo Miller Goodwin grew his angel wings on Monday, October 21, 2019. Our baby boy fought hard over the last 5.5 months at the Royal Children's Hospital and showed us so much determination, strength and love. He will forever be perfectly imperfect and part of our family. The last six months have been challenging to say the least, but we are so grateful to have spent it fighting side by side. Romeo has been a blessing to our lives and has changed us all for the better. Our children, Ava, Tahj and Indigo have been such brave and proud siblings of Romeo, and he will leave an empty hole in their hearts. We feel so honoured to have been able to spend the last 3.5 weeks at home as a family, but will always treasure the 140 days spent with him at the Royal Children's Hospital. The time we have had with Romeo will never be enough but will always be treasured. We are forever grateful to the Doctors and Nurses at the RCH who didn't just treat Romeo like a patient, but like family. He truly was "Too Beautiful for this World". He will forever be "Stronger Than Any Lion" We love you our Beautiful Boy. Rest peacefully now our darling Son and be proud of the fight you put up. Love Mummy and Daddy, Ava, Tahj and Indigo.
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Oct. 23, 2019